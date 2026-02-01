Mbappe's late penalty edges Real Madrid past Rayo Vallecano

MADRID – A penalty from Kylian Mbappe in the 10th minute of stoppage time earned Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-1 victory over local rivals Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the 16th minute, curling a shot into the top corner.

However, Rayo equalised shortly after halftime through Jorge de Frutos, who fired home from a headed assist by Alvaro Garcia in the 49th minute.

Rayo were reduced to 10 men after Pathe Ciss saw red for a reckless tackle on Dani Ceballos. The match seemed destined for a draw before Nobel Mendy’s clumsy challenge on Brahim Diaz handed the locals a lifeline deep into stoppage time, with Mbappe converting the spot kick.

