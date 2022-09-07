MDCAT 2022 postponed for indefinite time

ISLAMABAD: The Medical and Dental Colleges Entrance Test (MDCAT) 2022 has been postponed for an indefinite period due to countrywide devastation caused by floods, said Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel.

Talking to the media here in Islamabad, the minister said that Admission Test has been postponed by newly constituted Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) in view of flood situation in the country.

Patel said that a large number of students failed to apply for admission due to the disruption of electricity and internet services in flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Abdul Qadir Patel highlighted that the minimum required percentage to apply for admissions to MBBS has been decreased from 65 to 55 percent marks and the requirements for BDS admission was also decreased from 55 to 45 percent marks.

“Nearly, 16,000 students were studying in foreign medical colleges, draining out Rs 50 billion annually,” said the minister.

He further announced to reinstate all the PMC employees whose services were terminated under the compulsory golden handshake scheme.

Comments