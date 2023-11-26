40,000 students across KP participate in MDCAT 2023

The test began at 10 am in 11 centres set up by the administration. Over 40,000 students are taking part in the exam which is being reconducted after allegations of cheating.

Applicants have been instructed to bring along their identification cards and will have to undergo biometric verification as well.

In light of cheating allegations in the last round, mobile phones are completely prohibited in the test centres.

The district administration in Peshawar has imposed section 144.

The test had been taken across the country on September 10. At the time, authorities had claimed that they had knowledge about plans of cheating and had foiled them.

Read more: MDCAT 2023: Students caught cheating hit with two-year ban

However, the results of the test had given rise to complaints of foul play. When the government decided to retake the exam, the matter had even reached the Peshawar High Court which disposed of the petition.

The PHC had then ordered that the test be retaken in six weeks.