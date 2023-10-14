MDCAT 2023: Sindh to reconduct entry tests on this date

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Health Minister Saad Khalid Niaz on Saturday announced the date for Medical and Dental College admission tests (MDCAT) 2023 after the earlier results in the province were cancelled following an alleged examination paper leak, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the caretaker minister announced that the Medical and Dental College admission tests (MDCAT) 2023 would be held afresh on November 19 in Sindh through the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

Saad Khalid confirmed the findings of an investigation committee, which unequivocally established that the MDCAT 2023 paper was indeed leaked. “We have decided to reconduct the examination after seeing the report,” he added.

The minister informed that he has recommended to hand over the responsibility for overseeing the inquiry to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He disclosed that the leaked MDCAT paper had a direct impact on the candidates’ scores, preventing them from achieving higher or full marks. “The reexamination would take place on November 19,” he announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government decided to conduct the medical colleges’ entry tests – MDCAT – again and cancel the old results of the Medical and Dental College admission tests.

He ordered Dow University to conduct the medical and dental colleges’ entry tests again. Moreover, the caretaker CM also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the MDCAT 2023.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) gave its verdict in a case related to the medical college admission test – MDCAT – in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The PHC upheld the KP government’s decision to conduct the medical college admission test again in six weeks.

In its written verdict, the high court observed that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) exposed cheating during the Medical and Dental College admission tests (MDCAT) tests in KP.

In view of the JIT report, the KP government had decided to conduct the MDCAT test again. The high court stated in its verdict that the court would not interfere in the matter after the approval of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

While upholding the decision, the PHC ordered to conduct MDCAT tests in six weeks in accordance with the cabinet’s directives besides ensuring transparency.

MDCAT paper leak

Last month, Sindh’s caretaker government launched an inquiry into the reports that the contents of the question paper of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) held on September 10 were leaked beforehand.

The caretaker health minister said that the investigation into the matter will be concluded as soon as possible. “The culprits responsible for the act will be identified and they will be dealt with strictly,” he vowed.

The committee will furnish its report to the secretary of the health department within one week.

Its other members include the registrar of the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi; the additional secretary of the Sindh Universities & Boards Department; a deputy secretary of the Sindh government’s Services Wing; a grade-18 official representing the cybercrime director of the Federal Investigation Agency; and the deputy secretary (technical) of the health department.