IHC nullifies MDCAT results, orders retest within month

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 results and ordered to reconduct it, ARY News reported.

In its order, the IHC maintained that the MDCAT paper was out syllabus, directing the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Medical Bhutto University to reconduct the same within a month.

According to the IHC, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) also declared the paper out of syllabus.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a one-page order, directing the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Medical Bhutto University to reconduct test of the Islamabad based applicants

In which it has been said that the applicants of Islamabad limits should take the MD CAT exam again, Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto University will conduct the MD CAT test again in a month.

The court also ruled that the students who already paid the fee should not be charged for a fresh test.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) passed similar directives and ordered to reconduct the MDCAT within a month after it was revealed that the paper was leaked

“The investigative committee admitted that the entire test system is compromised,” the SHC ruled in its written order.

The court ruled that there is no other option but to take the test again, adding that the representatives of the Sindh government, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and Dow University agreed on re-testing.

The SHC directed the provincial government, secretary health, and secretary board of universities to re-conduct the test within a month under the guidelines of the PMDC.

The SHC also directed the committee set up to probe the paper leak and the FIA ​​to continue their investigation and to complete the same within a month.