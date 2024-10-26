SHC sets aside MDCAT, orders reconduct within month

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday set aside the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 and ordered to reconduct it within a month, ARY News reported.

“The investigative committee admitted that the entire test system is compromised,” the SHC ruled in its written order.

The court ruled that there is no other option but to take the test again, adding that the representatives of the Sindh government, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and Dow University agreed on re-testing.

The SHC directed the provincial government, secretary health, and secretary board of universities to re-conduct the test within a month under the guidelines of the PMDC.

The court also ruled that the students who already paid the fee should not be charged for a fresh test.

The SHC also directed the committee set up to probe the paper leak and the FIA ​​to continue their investigation and to complete the same within a month.

On September 30, Dow University released the results statistics for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT). A total of 22,366 candidates from across Sindh passed the test, achieving a pass rate of 58.79%.

The test, conducted under Dow University, witnessed the participation of 38,041 candidates. Among them, 12,572 candidates appeared at the Ojha and NED test centres. From these where, 6,947 candidates qualified for MBBS, while 7,941 candidates qualified for BDS.