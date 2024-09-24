Khyber Medical University announces MDCAT 2024 results

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) has officially declared the results of the MDCAT 2024 exam, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In Sunday’s test over 42,300 candidates participated. Six centers were set up by the PMDC for the MDCAT 2024 test. Each examination center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained under the watch of a Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) and an Assistant Commissioner to ensure smooth proceedings.

According to the university’s spokesperson, Mahboob Ali and Qaiser Ali secured the top position with 194 marks.

In MDCAT 2024 exam, a total of 24,518 students qualified for BDS, while 21,355 were declared eligible for MBBS. Khyber Medical University also revealed that 38 candidates scored more than 190 marks, whereas 658 students were absent from the exam.

The results further indicated that 30% of candidates scored less than 100 marks.

Read more: MDCAT 2024: Cheating ring busted in Quetta, 50 students detained

Earlier, a cheating ring was busted in Quetta during the Medical College Admission Test (MDCAT 2024).

According to sources, the authorities caught a cheating ring in Quetta following an intelligence tip-off from federal agencies. Two facilitators were involved in helping students cheat, including a retired official from the Federal Public Service Commission in Islamabad.

According to sources, 50 students were taken into custody during the operation. These students were caught using Bluetooth devices to cheat during MDCAT 2024, which were sold to them for 100,000 rupees each.