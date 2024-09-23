MDCAT 2024: Cheating ring busted in Quetta, 50 students detained

QUETTA: A cheating ring was busted in Quetta during the Medical College Admission Test (MDCAT 2024), ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the authorities caught a cheating ring in Quetta following an intelligence tip-off from federal agencies. Two facilitators were involved in helping students cheat, including a retired official from the Federal Public Service Commission in Islamabad.

According to sources, 50 students were taken into custody during the operation. These students were caught using Bluetooth devices to cheat during MDCAT 2024, which were sold to them for 100,000 rupees each.

The facilitators, who were operating locally in Quetta, were also apprehended. Most of the arrested candidates were reportedly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with many registering in Quetta specifically for this purpose.

Further investigations into the cheating network are ongoing, as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the operation.

MDCAT 2024 were held across Pakistan on Sunday. Reports of mismanagement also emerged from Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Reacting to the complaints, Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, Shaikh-ul-Jamia of NED University, stated that the institution is not responsible for the maladministration observed during the MDCAT test held at NED and Dow Ojha Campus.

He emphasized that while the university facilitates the test, the administration, security, and overall conduct are managed by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Dr. Lodhi urged that NED’s reputation should not be tarnished due to issues arising from the test.