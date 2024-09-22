MDCAT 2024: University officials clarify stance on ‘misconduct’

KARACHI: Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, Shaikh-ul-Jamia of NED University, has stated that the institution is not responsible for the maladministration observed during the MDCAT test held at NED and Dow Ojha Campus.

He emphasized that while the university facilitates the test, the administration, security, and overall conduct are managed by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Dr. Lodhi urged that NED’s reputation should not be tarnished due to issues arising from the test.

He highlighted that NED conducts its own entrance tests twice a year, which are known for their discipline and organization, as evidenced by extensive media coverage.

He called on journalists to verify facts with the institution before reporting on matters related to NED.