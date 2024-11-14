MDCAT 2024 likely to be held on THIS date in Islamabad

The possible date for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 retake in Islamabad has been revealed, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

The re-registration process of the candidates on the orders of the Islamabad High Court has been completed showing 17,597 candidates, the sources said.

The recent registration has shown a drastic decrease in the number of candidates willing to take the test. Earlier 53,105 candidates were registered for the MDCAT but now only 17,597 have registered themselves.

It may be noted in October, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 results and ordered to reconduct it.

In its order, the IHC maintained that the MDCAT paper was out syllabus, directing the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Medical Bhutto University to reconduct the same within a month.

According to the IHC, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) also declared the paper out of syllabus.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a one-page order, directing the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Medical Bhutto University to reconduct test of the Islamabad based applicants

In which it was said that the applicants of Islamabad limits should take the MD CAT exam again, Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto University will conduct the MD CAT test again in a month.