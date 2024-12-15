MDCAT 2024 results announced

SUKKUR: The provisional results for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 have been released by Sukkur IBA University.

According to Vice Chancellor Asif Sheikh, candidates can submit any complaints regarding the results via email until 5:00 PM on December 17, 2024.

Once the complaints are received, they will be reviewed, and the final results will be announced on December 18, 2024, in accordance with the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The VC urged all candidates to submit their complaints within the specified timeframe to ensure timely processing. He further said that the entire process is being carried out with full transparency, in light of the court’s directives.

MDCAT Testing Services have assured that all candidates’ issues will be addressed on merit, and the final results will be published within the stipulated time. An email system has been activated for complaints, and candidates are urged to comply with the deadline.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2024) would be conducted once again in Islamabad on December 22, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has been informed about the updated MDCAT 2024 schedule. Decisions regarding the roll numbers of candidates and examination centers are expected to be made next week, sources added.

Sources further said more than 30 examination centers across Islamabad for the test will be established for 17,597 candidates registered for the MDCAT 2024 retake.

The recent registration has shown a drastic decrease in the number of candidates willing to take the test. Earlier 53,105 candidates were registered for the MDCAT but now only 17,597 have registered themselves.