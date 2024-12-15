MDCAT 2024 retake likely on THIS date in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2024) will be conducted once again in Islamabad on December 22, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has been informed about the updated MDCAT 2024 schedule. Decisions regarding the roll numbers of candidates and examination centers are expected to be made next week, sources added.

Sources further said more than 30 examination centers across Islamabad for the test will be established for 17,597 candidates registered for the MDCAT 2024 retake.

The recent registration has shown a drastic decrease in the number of candidates willing to take the test. Earlier 53,105 candidates were registered for the MDCAT but now only 17,597 have registered themselves.

It may be noted in October, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 results and ordered to reconduct it.

In its order, the IHC maintained that the MDCAT paper was out syllabus, directing the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Medical Bhutto University to reconduct the same within a month.

According to the IHC, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) also declared the paper out of syllabus.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a one-page order, directing the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Medical Bhutto University to reconduct test of the Islamabad based applicants

In which it was said that the applicants of Islamabad limits should take the MD CAT exam again, Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto University will conduct the MD CAT test again in a month.