MDCAT 2025: Important Information for Students

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 for admission to medical and dental colleges based on the candidate’s domicile.

According to the reports, students will only be allowed to sit the exam in their respective provinces and will not allow to take the exam in another province.

Under the MDCAT decision, various universities across the country have been assigned the responsibility of conducting the exam, including IBA Sukkur, Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta, and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad.

A test center will also be set up in Islamabad for candidates from Sindh and Balochistan, so that they could be facilitated.

Students from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will give the exam in their respective provinces, while candidates from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and all four provinces will have the opportunity to take the exam at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad. However, seats for these candidates will be allocated according to their respective quotas.

The PMDC has stated that for admission to medical and dental colleges, it is mandatory for candidates to hold the domicile of the relevant province.

Special seats have also been allocated for students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in medical and dental colleges.

Read More:MDCAT 2025 rescheduled amid Pakistan floods

New Schedule for MDCAT 2025:

Due to the recent rains and flood situation, the PMDC has also revised the Schedule for MDCAT. The exam, which was previously scheduled for 5th October 2025, will now be held on 26th October (Sunday).

According to the council, the new date was decided after consultations with universities of the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal stated that this decision is in the best interest of the students, and the government is committed to provide equal educational opportunities to students across the country.