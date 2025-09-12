MDCAT 2025 rescheduled amid Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has officially rescheduled the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025, following intense flooding in Punjab and Sindh, ARY News reported.



The decision has been taken after consultation with the academic representatives from all provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The exam date was earlier announced for October 5, and has now been set for October 26, 2025 (Sunday).

Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said the extension in the date is a significant step taken by the government to let every student appear in the exam, who are currently unable to participate as residents of flood-affected areas.

MDCAT 2025: Key Reforms and New Structure

The PMDC has made major changes to the medical entrance exam system by introducing a new digital question bank for the MDCAT 2025. This is a plan to utilise more technology and make medical education more transparent.

PMDC President Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj highlighted that while the Council will handle student registration and supervision, public universities will be in charge of creating the exam questions, running the exam, and grading the papers. This separation of duties aims to ensure fairness and reduce differences between regions.

The new question bank is based on a syllabus that all provinces agree on. It aims to make the testing process the same for everyone and give all candidates equal chances to prepare.

MDCAT 2025 Exam Details

PMDC has set the criteria for the MDCAT exams, including the eligibility of a minimum of 65 percent marks in F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent. Applicants must take the exam in their domicile region. Students may also take the exam in an overseas centre located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The exam will have 180 MCQ questions to solve (reduced from 200), and the exam will have to be completed in 3 hours.

MDCAT 2025 exams Syllabus

The syllabus covers a variety of subjects, each with specific focus areas. In Biology, topics include cell biology, genetics, physiology, ecology, and human systems. The Chemistry section delves into stoichiometry, periodic trends, organic reactions, and thermodynamics. For Physics, students will explore motion, energy, electricity, electromagnetism, and modern physics concepts. The English portion emphasizes vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension skills. Additionally, Logical Reasoning focuses on pattern recognition, deductions, and problem-solving techniques.

Over 97,000 students have already registered for MDCAT 2025, with the number expected to reach 150,000 before the deadline. The test will be held at 30 designated centres nationwide.