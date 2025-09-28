MDCAT 2025 underway across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 is being held today (Sunday) across Pakistan, including the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to officials, examination centers in Islamabad were closed at 9 a.m., with the test beginning at 10 a.m. and scheduled to conclude at 1 p.m.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave examination halls before 2 p.m.

Authorities have further warned that any candidate caught cheating will be immediately disqualified.

MDCAT 2025: Key Reforms and New Structure

The PMDC has made major changes to the medical entrance exam system by introducing a new digital question bank for the MDCAT 2025. This is a plan to utilise more technology and make medical education more transparent.

PMDC President Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj highlighted that while the Council will handle student registration and supervision, public universities will be in charge of creating the exam questions, running the exam, and grading the papers.

This separation of duties aims to ensure fairness and reduce differences between regions.

The new question bank is based on a syllabus that all provinces agree on. It aims to make the testing process the same for everyone and give all candidates equal chances to prepare.

MDCAT 2025 exams Syllabus

The syllabus covers a variety of subjects, each with specific focus areas. In Biology, topics include cell biology, genetics, physiology, ecology, and human systems. The Chemistry section delves into stoichiometry, periodic trends, organic reactions, and thermodynamics. For Physics, students will explore motion, energy, electricity, electromagnetism, and modern physics concepts. The English portion emphasizes vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension skills. Additionally, Logical Reasoning focuses on pattern recognition, deductions, and problem-solving techniques.

Over 97,000 students have already registered for MDCAT 2025, with the number expected to reach 150,000 before the deadline. The test will be held at 30 designated centres nationwide.