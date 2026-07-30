MDCAT 2026 entrance test date in Sindh announced   

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2026 in Sindh will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2026, under the supervision of Sukkur IBA Testing Services (SIBA).

According to Sukkur IBA Testing Services (SIBA), examination centers for the MDCAT test have been established in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, and also in the federal capital territory, Islamabad, to facilitate candidates.

In Karachi, the test will be conducted at NED University, while candidates in Hyderabad will appear at Public School Latifabad.

The examination center in Jamshoro has been set up at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

Other designated centers include Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur Public School in Mirpur Khas, Police Training School Ground on Wagon Road in Larkana, Quaid-e-Awam University in Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sukkur IBA Public School on Old Airport Road in Sukkur.

Sindh-based candidates who have opted for Islamabad as their examination location will take the test at the Pakistan National Council of Arts test center.

The testing service said the MDCAT will have a duration of three hours. Candidates have been advised to arrive at their respective centers on time, and no candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the test concludes.

Separate waiting areas will be arranged for parents at all examination centers, while students will be provided with essential stationery items and drinking water inside the examination halls.