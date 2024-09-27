MDCAT Punjab 2024 results announced; Check here

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHSL) announced the results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 Punjab as over 90 percent of candidates passed the exam.

According to the LUHS, two female candidates jointly topped the MDCAT by securing 199 out of 200 marks. Zainab Munir and Iqra Azam secured 199 out of 200 marks

The exam, held on September 22, saw participation from 56,519 candidates across Punjab, according to the LUHC.

It said that 48,051 candidates secured 55 percent or above marks required to get admission in medical college. While 2,967 candidates were able to secure at least 50 percent marks for dental college admissions.

The MDCAT results could also checked at UHSL website https://results.uhs.edu.pk/Results/main.

Earlier on September 24, Khyber Medical University (KMU) officially declared the results of the MDCAT 2024 exam

In Sunday’s test over 42,300 candidates participated. Six centers were set up by the PMDC for the MDCAT 2024 test. Each examination center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained under the watch of a Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) and an Assistant Commissioner to ensure smooth proceedings.

According to the university’s spokesperson, Mahboob Ali and Qaiser Ali secured the top position with 194 marks.

In MDCAT 2024 exam, a total of 24,518 students qualified for BDS, while 21,355 were declared eligible for MBBS. Khyber Medical University also revealed that 38 candidates scored more than 190 marks, whereas 658 students were absent from the exam.