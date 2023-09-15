MDCAT test results stopped on Peshawar High Court’s orders

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Friday temporarily withheld the release of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test – MDCAT – result, ARY News reported.

According to the details, MDCAT students filed a plea in the Peshawar High Court alleging the use of Bluetooth devices for cheating during the MDCAT test.

The court temporarily withheld the release of the MDCAT test and adjourned the hearing till the next hearing which will be held on September 21.

The court has taken a proactive stance against the plea filed by a student regarding the use of a Bluetooth device for cheating, requesting responses from key authorities, including the Chief Secretary, Executive Director of the Educational Testing Agency (ETA), and the Registrar of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The Peshawar High Court has issued a directive to withhold the release of the MDCAT test results on the official website until the next hearing.

The application to halt the release of the MDCAT test results was initiated by concerned students who are seeking clarity and accountability in light of the alleged Bluetooth cheating incidents.