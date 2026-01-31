Mean Girls icon Rachel McAdams admits she didn’t realise Regina George was so hated

Mean Girls icon Rachel McAdams has admitted that she was oblivious to how hated Regina George was.

McAdams, who played Plastic-in-chief Regina George in the 2004 teen comedy, will make an appearance on The Graham Norton Show tonight (30 January).

Asked about Mean Girls and her character Regina George, she said: “I didn’t know how hated she would be and for how long.”

Regina’s character was centred on her obsession with popularity, making other girls feel inferior and using male attention to feel superior.

McAdams added: “The first time I saw the film with an audience I was with my best friend. Everyone cheered when Regina was hit by a bus, but my friend stood up and screamed, ‘Nooooo!’”

The actress shares the Graham Norton Show couch with Aussie star of Thor Chris Hemsworth, Oscar-winner Halle Berry, comedian John Bishop and singer songwriter Jessie Ware.

During her appearance on the show, McAdams also talks about her darkly comedic survival film Send Help, and working with director Sam Raimi.

The film’s synopsis reads: “An employee and her insufferable boss become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. Here, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, will they make it out alive?”

She said of working with director Raimi: “He is so wonderful and such a kind and lovely man who makes dark demented films so I knew it would be a big reach.”

Reneé Rapp played the role of Regina George in the Mean Girls musical movie adaptation, which was released in 2004.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, McAdams said of the bisexual pop singer taking on the role: “I don’t think she can do any wrong. She is amazing. She’s already got me beat with that voice. I’m just excited to see her incarnation. It’s such a great character. It’s so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can’t wait to see it.”