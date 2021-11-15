Monday, November 15, 2021
Measles and rubella vaccination drive launched in Sindh schools

KARACHI: An immunisation drive against measles and rubella was launched in Sindh on Monday with an aim to eradicate the life-threatening diseases.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the immunisation drive at NJV Government Higher Secondary School. Speaking on the occasion, he said the provincial government wants to make the province measles-and-rubella free.

He said the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) is working on boosting children’s immunity to different diseases. A special immunisation drive against measles and rubella will be launched from November 27, he added.

The chief minister said the government plans to vaccinate as many as 19 million children aged between 9 and 15 years and administer anti-polio drops to 8.9 million kids aged five years and below.

A total of 71,856 children will be inoculated in private as well as government schools in the province, he said, urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the life threatening diseases.

CM Murad said that no polio case was reported so far this year due to the Sindh government’s efforts to eradicate the crippling disease from the province. For the first time,  polio environmental samples collected from Sindh were declared negative, he added.

