Measles and rubella vaccination drive launched in Sindh schools

KARACHI: An immunisation drive against measles and rubella was launched in Sindh on Monday with an aim to eradicate the life-threatening diseases.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the immunisation drive at NJV Government Higher Secondary School. Speaking on the occasion, he said the provincial government wants to make the province measles-and-rubella free.

* اپنے بچوں کو میزیلس روبیلا کی ویکسین کروائیں، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ کی والدین کو ہدایت * سندھ حکومت کے کاوش سے رواں سال صوبے میں پولیو کا کوئی کیس نہیں ہوا، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ * پہلی بار سندھ میں ماحولیاتی نمونے منفی آئے ہیں، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ pic.twitter.com/I2o9vsV6F5 — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) November 15, 2021

He said the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) is working on boosting children’s immunity to different diseases. A special immunisation drive against measles and rubella will be launched from November 27, he added.

The chief minister said the government plans to vaccinate as many as 19 million children aged between 9 and 15 years and administer anti-polio drops to 8.9 million kids aged five years and below.

A total of 71,856 children will be inoculated in private as well as government schools in the province, he said, urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the life threatening diseases.

CM Murad said that no polio case was reported so far this year due to the Sindh government’s efforts to eradicate the crippling disease from the province. For the first time, polio environmental samples collected from Sindh were declared negative, he added.

