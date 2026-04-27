Measles claims lives of 40 children in Sindh this year

KARACHI: Health Department in a startling disclosure has said that 40 children have been died in Sindh by measles this year, a preventable disease by vaccination.

The health department has informed that currently 1183 children suffering from the disease across the province.

The government’s vaccination campaigns failed to provide protection to children from measles. Parents avoid to administer vaccine to their children, health experts said.

“The vaccination has been the only solution to protect a child from measles,” Dr. Khalid Shafi said. “The parents were requested during a door to door vaccination drive in last September,” child diseases specialist said.

The measles cases have been on the rise since February this year, he said.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh’s health department launched 13-day vaccination drive against measles and rubella from Nov. 17 to Nov. 29 last year.

Measles and rubella are highly contagious diseases that continue to pose health challenges.

The campaign provided free MR vaccine in 30 districts of Sindh for children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years.

Pakistan’s health authorities launched the measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign to protect 35 million children aged between 6 months to under five years nationwide.

Measles and rubella spread through respiratory droplets and can cause pneumonia and encephalitis.