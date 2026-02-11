In Mexico, at least 28 have died from measles outbreak

Mexican Health Minister David Kershenobich said on Wednesday that at least 28 people in the country have died from the measles outbreak that began in 2025.

Authorities have registered 9,074 cases so far, official data given during the president’s morning press conference showed.

Mexico has 28 million measles vaccines to distribute, which President Claudia Sheinbaum said “are sufficient in an outbreak, and there will even be some left over.”

The country has 6.7 cumulative cases of measles per 100,000 inhabitants, the official data showed.

Regarding the World Cup that Mexico will host together with US. and Canada, Sheinbaum added that for the time being, no extraordinary measures have been considered for the event.

US: South Carolina measles cases jump by nearly 100

The South Carolina health department in january, reported 310 measles cases related to the ongoing outbreak in the state, an increase of 99 since earlier this week and marking their sharpest rise in the months-long surge.