Media bodies’ joint petition challenges PECA amendment in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Several media bodies have filed another petition against amendment in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance in the Islamabad High Court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A joint petition has been filed by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors in the IHC against the controversial ordinance.

“In the ordinance clauses have been introduced to put curbs on the freedom of expression,” according to the petition.

“Criticism on public office holders is necessary for good governance,” the petition said. “Section 2 and 3 of the ordinance restricts access to information,” the petition said.

“The honour of the government and institutions could not be protected with a law. Criticism on a public office holder has made a non-bailable offence in the law and it is equal to make the use of the right of expression a fearsome practice,” according to the petition.

Petitioners seek the court to declare the amendment made by promulgation of an ordinace as unconstitutional and unlawful.

The IHC on Tuesday clubbed all pending petitions against amendment in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Earlier, President Lahore High Court Bar challenged the PECA Ordinance heard by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The counsel said that the ordinance has been against the fundamental principle of the freedom of expression and it is violation of the constitution.

The counsel argued that the ordinance has been promulgated to empower the FIA exceeding against its mandate, which is unconstitutional and violation of the FIA Act. “The legislation has been draconian, brutal and autocratic,” according to the petition.

The court clubbed all petitions against amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance and adjourned further hearing of the case till March 10.

