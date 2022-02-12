Media houses attack: Witnesses identify Farooq Sattar, Amir

KARACHI: Two witnesses identified disgruntled MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan and other accused before an anti-terrorism court in the 2018 media houses attack case.

The ATC resumed hearing of the case as Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan and other accused turned up in court.

Two prosecution witnesses – sub-inspector Ghaffar and assistant sub-inspector Shah Jahan recorded their statements and picked out the accused who were present in the courtroom.

The case was registered against the MQM leaders and workers at the Artillery Ground police station. More than 100 persons, including MQM leadership, were nominated in the FIR.

The media houses had been ransacked as MQM workers went berserk after listening to the highly provocative speech of their London-based chief, and resorted to violence, firing and arson on August 22, 2016 evening that left at least one person dead and a dozen others wounded.

The court has already framed charges against the MQM-P leaders, Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Qamar Mansoor and others in the case.

The court has declared MQM founder Altaf Hussain and scores of other accused as absconders.

