LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the establishment of the “Punjab Film City” in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The project will be located within the Nawaz Sharif IT City. The Chief Minister described the Film City as the country’s first complete end-to-end media production hub, aimed at restoring Pakistan’s film industry through modern technology, enhanced facilities, and dedicated resources.

According to the CM, the hub will house all modern requirements for film, TV, animation, and digital media under one roof. She emphasized that the project would reduce the industry’s reliance on foreign countries for VFX and post-production work.

The Film City will feature studios equipped with modern technology, sound stages, and specialized post-production labs.

The master plan includes diverse shooting locations, standing sets, a central lake, and a convention hall designed to host international events and award ceremonies.

Furthermore, the project will incorporate a media trade hub and a dedicated film and music school.

CM Maryam Nawaz noted that the initiative would create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities while promoting the animation, gaming, and digital media sectors.

Describing it as a milestone for the creative economy, she stated that the platform would unite talent, technology, and business. The project is set to be completed in phases.