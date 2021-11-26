Unemployment, inflation force media worker to commit suicide in Karachi

KARACHI: Unemployment, inflation and the burden of loans forced a journalist to commit suicide in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a media worker named Fahim Mughal, a resident of Federal B Area, Karachi, committed suicide due to unemployment and economic hardships.

The police said journalist Fahim Mughal was fired from a local newspaper a few months ago. After being fired from the company, the deceased took a loan of Rs60,000 from the bank and started driving a rickshaw to meet the expenses of his family.

But the deceased was mentally disturbed due to rising inflation, increasing petrol prices as he was unable to pay off the loan and feed his family.

The deceased media worker had requested a job in his recent post on the social networking site, Facebook, but got no positive response.

The situation forced Fahim Mughal to commit suicide. He is survived by a widow and six children.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!