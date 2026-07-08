Mediator Qatar calls for de-escalation after Iran attacks on Gulf

DOHA: Qatar on Wednesday condemned strikes carried out by Iran against Kuwait and Bahrain and called for diplomacy, as hostilities resumed following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar, a key intermediary in talks between Iran and the United States, said it “emphasises the need to spare the region the consequences of these unjustified attacks”, in a foreign ministry statement posted on X.

Doha also emphasised the need to “pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, to de-escalate tensions, and to build upon the progress achieved under the memorandum of understanding”.

The Saudi National Shipping Company has said that the Saudi vessel Wadiyan has been safe after Iran’s attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The crude oil vessel has been ready to travel.

Earlier Saudi Arabia strongly condemned Iran’s reported attack on the Saudi vessel Wadiyan and the Qatari vessel Al Rekayyat while they were transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing the incident as an assault on international maritime security and global energy supplies.