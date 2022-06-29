Medical board meeting today to determine Dua Zehra’s age

KARACHI: A medical board, comprised of 10 members meeting on Wednesday for compiling report to determine the age of Dua Zehra, a teenager who had gone missing and later found to have married in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The medical board will initiate its proceedings at the Sindh Government Services Hospital, sources said.

“The board will produce an incomplete report to the court, if Dua Zehra not produced in the board,” sources shared.

“All members of the board have been directed to reach to the Sindh Government Services Hospital at 12:30 noon today,” according to sources.

Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Ali Kazmi had reached the Services Hospital with his counsel.

The Sindh Health Department yesterday constituted the largest-ever medical board of 10 experts, to ascertain the age of Dua Zehra.

The board was formed following an order from a Karachi trial court during the hearing of alleged kidnapping of the girl.

According to the notification shared by social media activist and petitioner’s lawyer Jibran Nasir, Dow Medical College Principal Prof. Saba Sohail will head the medical board. The board also includes experts in radiology, gynecology, dentistry and forensics.

The medical superintendent of the Services Hospital has submitted a request that Dua Zahra be presented for check-up on June 29 at 12:30 PM.

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial magistrate in Karachi ordered the Sindh health secretary to form a medical board of doctors to ascertain Dua Zehra’s age.

