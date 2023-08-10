Medical colleges: Court declares fee hike illegal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared fee hike during study program in private medical colleges, illegal, ARY News reported.

The decision was pronounced by Justice Shahid Jameel after hearing pleas challenging the increase in the fees by private medical colleges during ongoing programs.

LHC directed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to ensure the collection of the fees from the students decided during enrollment in the respective program.

The judgment has directed the authorities to submit the implementation report to the deputy registrar LHC within 45 days.

Read more: PHC wraps up case relating to exorbitant fees charged by medical colleges

Justice Shahid Jameel also ordered to send recommendations for Urdu translation of the verdict to the LHC CJ.

Citizens fail to understand the important verdicts as they are usually in the English language, Justice Shahid said in his judgment.

The judgment further said to ensure urdu translation of the verdict with consent of the concerned judge.