Medical report confirms sexual assault on Lahore mother-daughter duo

LAHORE: The medico-legal report on the mother-daughter duo Chung rape case has Tuesday confirmed sexual assault was inflicted upon them, ARY News reported.

The DNA samples of the two accused in the Chung gang-rape case, both arrested, will be sent to the lab to establish whether it matches that of the victims, police said.

Both the arrested accused will be presented before the court for police remand, they said.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani confirmed yesterday the arrests of suspects in the alleged rape case.

“Forensic evidence was collected besides also ensuring medical examination of the two female victims,” he said and vowed that they would not leave a stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

According to details that emerged in the wee hours of Monday, a rickshaw driver with an accomplice allegedly gang-raped a woman and her minor daughter in yet another harrowing incident near LDA Avenue.

According to the police statement by the victim, the rickshaw drove the mother-daughter duo around before parking it in a shady spot near LDA Avenue where he along with his friend allegedly raped them both.

The woman said she had stepped out from a coach at Thokar Niaz Baig and hopped inside a rickshaw for Saddar Cant, but then the alleged rapist drove them wayward before finally stopping at LDA Avenue in the dark of the night.

Chung police booked the case while the victims have been shifted to the hospital for medical tests.