Medical report confirms flood-hit minor girl was gang-raped in Karachi’s Clifton

KARACHI: The medico-legal report to ascertain sexual assault allegations in minor girl rape case confirmed on Tuesday that flood-affected girl was gang-raped in Karachi’s Clifton, ARY News reported.

The flood-affected girl was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified persons in the Clifton area of Karachi on Monday. The minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00 pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

The medical report has now confirmed that multiple culprits sexually assaulted her.

The police, while quoting the victim, said that two identified persons abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her. Hospital sources told ARY News that the girl is eight or nine-year-old.

CM Sindh seeks detailed report

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a telephonic conversation with Additional Inspector-General of Police (AIGP) and sought a detailed report of the incident.

During the conversation, the Chief Minister instructed the Additional IG to immediately arrest the accused involved in raping the flood-affected girl.

AIG told Sindh CM that a special police team in South District has been formed to arrest the suspects. “DNA tests of the victim girl were being carried out to identify the accused”, Additional IG added.

