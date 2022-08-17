Medical report confirms torture on Faisalabad’s medical student

FAISALABAD: Medical report of a female medical student Khadija, who was assaulted for refusing a marriage proposal, has confirmed torture marks on her body, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the medical report obtained by ARY NEWS, the torture marks were found on multiple parts of the body along with injuries on face, eyes, elbows and hands.

The report further shared that her eyebrows and head was shaved forcefully.

The Punjab police claimed to have arrested at least six people including a woman who were involved in assaulting and insulting the medical student.

A statement from the official Twitter account of the Punjab police shared photos of the suspects behind the bar and said that CPO Faisalabad has deployed a special team to probe the entire incident.

“All suspects in the case will be brought to justice,” they said.

The police have registered a case against six nominated suspects and 10 unknown people under charges of abducting a girl and her brother from their house in Faisalabad and later subjecting Khadija to severe torture and humiliation.

The suspects were also blamed for releasing videos of the torture on social media, which later became a source of public outrage against the incident and resulted in arrest of at least six people as other suspects are still at large.

