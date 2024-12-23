Ward boy arrested after ‘kidnapping’ female medical student in Multan

MULTAN: A case of abduction has been registered at the Cantt Police Station after a female medical student was abducted from the garden of Nishtar Medical College in Multan.

According to reports, the case was filed by final-year student Maaz Arshad, after which an inquiry committee, consisting of senior faculty members, was formed. The committee has been instructed to submit its report within 24 hours.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the security agency, and the security supervisor has been suspended.

The ward boy of Nishtar Hospital, Abdul Rehman, has been arrested as the primary suspect in the case.

The details of the case state that Maaz Arshad and the abducted female medical student were on their way to the hostel from Nishtar University when Abdul Rehman and Abdul Karim abducted the student and fled in a car.

The spokesperson for Nishtar Medical University confirmed that the female medical student was safely recovered last night.

