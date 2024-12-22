Two kidnappers killed in Karachi, abductee freed

Karachi police fatally shot two kidnappers in the Defense Phase 7 area during an exchange of crossfire, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of South, Asad Raza, the suspects had abducted a citizen, who was subsequently rescued unharmed.

He further stated that a vehicle, weapons, and other items were seized from the deceased kidnappers during the operation.

Meanwhile this year in June, Sindh police arrested five suspects involved in a kidnapping case and successfully rescued the abducted woman in a recent operation near Naudero bypass road, Larkana.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Larkana confirmed that the woman had been kidnapped a few days prior.

The operation followed the registration of a kidnapping case, initiated by the woman’s maternal uncle.

The police’s swift and effective action has brought relief to the victim’s family and underscored their commitment to tackling crime in the region.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the kidnapping and the motives behind it.

Earlier, in January, Karachi police arrested four alleged kidnappers in Keamari , recovered two girls from their captivity, and submitted the recovery report to the Sindh High Court.

Sindh High Court expressed satisfaction over the successful recovery of kidnapped girls.

The court, recognizing the importance of upholding the law, issued an order to take legal action against the suspects responsible for the abduction.