Police arrest two kidnappers, rescue infant

TOP NEWS

PESHAWAR: The police claimed to have arrested the two suspects including a woman involved in the kidnapping of a newborn from Hayatabad Medical Complex, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nayab Moiz claimed that the police with the help of the CCTV footage identified the accused.

Meanwhile, after conducting the DNA test of the applicant and the kidnapped male infant, the minor child was handed over to the parents.

The ASP further said that the accused had kidnapped the child from the gynecological ward and handed over the other girl to the parents.

Earlier this year, the Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police recovered an abducted infant aged six months and arrested a woman suspect during a raid.

A six-month-old boy had been abducted from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area which was recovered by CIA police during a raid. A woman namely Sonia was also arrested by the police official.

During the interrogation, the suspected woman confessed to kidnapping the children for beggary.

The recovered child was handed over to his parents.

