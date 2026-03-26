Medical students’ bus robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

KARACHI: Students of Jinnah Medical and Dental College (JMDC) were robbed at gunpoint by armed assailants in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:15 am when a college bus arrived to pick up students as per routine. Two unidentified armed men boarded the bus and looted valuables from the students.

The suspects snatched mobile phones, gold jewellery, and other valuables from male and female students before fleeing the scene.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, collected evidence, and launched an investigation.

One of the affected students said the assailants appeared to have conducted a prior recce, as the bus lacked security and its doors were usually left open.

She added that the suspects forcibly entered the vehicle, took mobile phones from multiple students, and removed jewellery at gunpoint before fleeing.

This was not the first such incident within the jurisdiction of the New Town police station, as similar crimes were reported at the same location on the second day of Eid.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and ordered strict action.

He warned that the relevant police officials responsible for the area’s security would face strict disciplinary action, adding that the station house officer (SHO) should be suspended and demoted.