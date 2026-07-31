Medical students get GOOD NEWS from government

LAHORE: There is good news for aspiring medical students in Punjab, as 475 new seats have been approved for government medical colleges across the province, ARY News reported.

The increase in seats at government colleges is likely to reduce students’ reliance on private medical colleges in the country.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has approved the new seats for government medical colleges, offering major relief to students looking to avoid high fees at private institutions.

With these additional seats, the total number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges will jump to approximately 4,000.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) stated that the 475 new seats are roughly equivalent to the total annual capacity of private medical colleges in the province. This will allow more students to pursue medical education in government colleges strictly on merit.

Education experts believe this decision will weaken the monopoly of private medical colleges while creating greater opportunities for deserving students from low-income backgrounds.

They further added that the initiative will make medical education more accessible and significantly boost merit-based admissions.

Earlier, the PMDC had issued fresh guidelines for students seeking admission to foreign medical and dental institutions, outlining mandatory academic requirements and registration procedures.

According to a public notice issued by the council, students intending to enroll in medical and dental colleges abroad must secure at least 50 percent marks in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) or pass an equivalent foreign admission examination.

The council has also made it mandatory for applicants to have passed FSc Pre-Medical or an equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60 percent marks.

PMDC directed all students seeking admission to overseas institutions to strictly comply with the prescribed eligibility criteria to avoid complications regarding future registration and recognition of their qualifications in Pakistan.

The notice further instructed students to complete their online registration with the council to be considered eligible for provisional registration and the National Registration Examination (NRE).

The council said online registration is essential for students planning to return and practice medicine or dentistry in Pakistan after completing their education abroad.

Students have been advised to obtain further information and complete the required procedures through the official PMDC website.