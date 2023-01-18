Medicine shortage looming large as raw material crisis worsens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) on Wednesday warned that the medicine shortage crisis will likely worsen as pharmaceutical firms run out of raw materials, ARY News reported.

According to details, Chairman PPMA Syed Farooq Bukhari alerted the government that the pharmaceutical companies are running out of raw materials for the production of medicines.

He added if Letters of Credit (LCs) are not opened by the central bank within 15 days, the country would witness an acute shortage of medicines.

The chairman said that at least 700 pharmaceutical companies had ordered the raw materials of medicines and the government should open LCs so that the companies can pick up their goods.

He warned that if the LCs issue remained unresolved in 15 days, there will be a shortage of medicines.

Since November, the consignments worth millions of 350 pharmaceutical firms were stopped at the ports.

