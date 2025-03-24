Meera dreams of winning an Oscar

Leading Lollywood star Meera Jee’s bucket list has been updated and all she currently dreams of, is winning an Oscar.

In a clip, going viral on social media, Lollywood star Irtiza Rubab, known by her stage name Meera, can be seen introducing herself, before she shared that it has been one of her earnest dreams to win an Oscar award for her acting.

“My dream is to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards,” she said, sipping on her beverage.

Offering an interesting take on her dream, a social user commented on the now-viral video, “She surely should win for acting through life.”

Notably, her latest comment came days after Meera Jee recalled being compared to Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai while working in India. “I’ve always been complimented for my beauty in India and was often compared to Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai,” she said.

During the same interview, the Pakistani film star also revealed that her long-delayed film ‘Simran’ has been released in India and urged her fans to watch it.

Meera even divulged then that she is currently shooting for a film and also has a couple of small-screen projects in the pipeline.