Meera, housemaid's altercation VIDEO goes VIRAL

A video purportedly showing an altercation between actress Meera and her domestic maid in Lahore has gone viral on social media.

According to ARY News, the video of the alleged altercation between actress Meera and her domestic worker in Lahore’s Defense B area surfaced online, showing the actress slapping the maid.

A spokeswoman for the DIG Operations said the police thoroughly investigated the event and confirmed that the viral video was recorded in June 2026.

After both actress Meera and her domestic helper were called in for an official investigation, the helper attested that the matter had been settled by mutual consent.

The spokeswoman added that the maid recorded a statement declaring she would not take legal action against the actress. The maid’s written agreement and video statement have now been included in the police file..

Additionally, actress Meera had previously reported her maid to the police for stealing personal items. However, after the maid returned the items, Meera withdrew her complaint. The police investigation verified that the issue between the two parties had been resolved, with the maid reiterating that she did not wish to pursue legal action.