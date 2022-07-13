Meera says can marry Salman Khan if he proposes

Veteran actor Meera said she would accept Bollywood counterpart and reality show host Salman Khan’s marriage proposal.

Meera made the statement while answering intriguing questions from fans on a private channel’s talk show.

The Baaji star said the Dabangg star is “the biggest superstar in the world” and would tie the knot with him.

The 56-year-old is considered one of the most eligible bachelor celebrities. He finds humour when making statements and facing questions about his marriage.

Earlier, a fake picture of Andaz Apna Apna star tying the knot with fellow actor Sonakshi Sinha spread like wildfire on the internet.

Salman Khan responded to the reports with a sarcastic video to “confirm” his marriage with Sonakshi Sinha.

Hui ya na hui…jaanne ke liye parson dekho!!! #ad pic.twitter.com/25WBuooFyY — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 5, 2022

The clip saw a young Salman Khan from the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun? days asking the now Dabangg Khan Aur Shaadi? (and the marriage?).

The latter replied with Hogayee (it’s happened).

The second picture of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s marriage with fellow celebrity Sonakshi Sinha circulated on social media.

The fake picture, posted on Instagram by a user, sees the Dabangg co-stars tying the knot in their silver wedding outfits.

It turns out that the celebrity couple’s faces have been morphed into the wedding pictures of Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal.

Salman Khan has one of the celebrated actors with awards for her projects namely Maine Pyar Kiya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Partner, Bodyguard and others.

The Bollywood superstar was recently honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ title by Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

