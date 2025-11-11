Meera slams Saba Qamar for 'messing with wrong man’ in legal battle with journalist

Meera has hit with immense backlash after she publicly supported journalist Naeem Hanif amid his ongoing legal dispute with actress Saba Qamar.

Posting Hanif’s photo on her official social media account, Meera described him as a “man of principle” and warned Qamar that she had “picked the wrong man to mess with.”

“Naeem Hanif is a credible figure in Pakistani media, known primarily as a journalist, political analyst, and a union leader and President of the Punjab Union of Journalists. Saba Qamar has messed with the wrong person; Naeem Hanif is a man of principles. ‘After Case No. 9, this will be the final case,’” she wrote on Instagram referring Saba Qamar’s ongoing legal drama.

Following her remark, Meera faced immense backlash from fans for publicly taking sides in the high-profile dispute. While she later deleted her post, it had already generated significant attention on social media.

Pakistani actor Sehar Khan also weighed in, saying, “It’s truly disappointing to see even women in our industry supporting such harmful narratives.”

“This mindset needs to change. Nobody has the right to spread such comments. We must stand together, not tear each other down,”s he added.

Earlier this month, Saba Qamar filed a Rs. 100 million defamation case against the journalist over his alleged defamatory remarks about her in a recent podcast