Meera Vasudevan announces third divorce, embraces peaceful new chapter

South Indian Malayalam film star Meera Vasudevan has announced her third divorce.

In a statement shared on social media, the actress stated she has been living a single life since August 2025 and is currently experiencing “the most peaceful and beautiful phase” of her life.

Meera married her third husband, cinematographer Vipin Puthenkem, in April 2024. The two first met on the set of a Malayalam series, where their friendship gradually turned into a relationship.

According to Indian media, the couple tied the knot in Coimbatore last year, but the marriage did not last long. Meera has also deleted all wedding photos and posts with Vipin from her social media accounts.

She remained a prominent name in Malayalam cinema, known for her performances in Thanmathra, Oridam, Veeram: Fight for Justice, and Umm Aha.