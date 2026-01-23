Meerub Ali celebrates 24th birthday on a yacht

Merub Ali celebrates her 24th birthday with her close friends and family.

In a recent Instagram post, Merub posted a carousel of images and videos featuring her along with her intimate group of friends and family cruising on a yacht. She captioned the post with “Calm birthday. I’m 24. Alhamdulillah. Love my family & love you all”.

The place was decently decorated with a board and a balloon surrounding it. The board was also entitled “Meerub Ali’s Birthday Party”.

On her birthday, she is wearing a cosy outfit called monochrome dressing, like classic modest minimalist fashion; her top is structured with knit ribs, and the bottom, her skirt, is a staple of modest chic.