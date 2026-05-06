Anne Hathaway’s husband, Adam Shulman, is a multi-talented individual who’s making waves in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Born on April 2, 1981, in New York City, Shulman is an actor, producer, and jewelry designer who’s been married to the Oscar-winning actress since 2012.

Their love story began in 2008 at the Palm Springs Film Festival, where they met through mutual friends. Hathaway knew from the start that Shulman was the one, telling a friend, “I’m going to marry that man”.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California, in 2012, surrounded by close friends and family.

Shulman’s acting career includes roles in TV shows like “American Dreams” and “The West Wing,” as well as films like “The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning” and “Ricki and the Flash”.

He’s also a talented producer, having co-produced the indie drama “Song One” with Hathaway.

But Shulman’s true passion lies in jewelry design. He co-founded James Banks Design, a company that creates unique, handcrafted pieces. He’s designed several pieces for Hathaway, including her engagement ring.

The couple shares two sons, Jonathan and Jack, born in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Hathaway often praises Shulman’s support and dedication to their family, calling him her “dream partner”.