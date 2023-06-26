Meet Alishba, an artist with Down Syndrome who opened a cafe in Karachi

In the bustling city of Karachi, a unique cafe has emerged, blending fusing the flavours of innovation and inclusivity. Meet Alishba Aminuddin, a gifted artist with Down Syndrome, who defies societal norms and expectations by opening her own Art ń Cafe. This extraordinary enterprise serves as a symbol of empowerment and advocacy for people with special needs.

Alishba’s parents, Dr. Iffet and her deceased father, saw potential in their daughter early on and encouraged her artistic ability. Despite being born with Down Syndrome, Alishba’s parents treated her like any other child, believing in her abilities and encouraging her to explore her creative passion. Their continous support proved to be the foundation for Alishba’s artistic journey, which has since gained recognition on international stages.

Alishba’s artwork captivates viewers with its vibrant colors, intricate details, and emotional depth. Her unique perspective and ability to express herself through art have garnered praise and accolades from art enthusiasts and experts alike. Alishba’s paintings have been on display at renowned art shows all around the world, where they have drawn praise and respect. Notably, in 2019, Alishba received a coveted invitation to the renowned London Art Fair, further solidifying her reputation as a talented artist.

Alishba stands out not only for her artistic talent but also for her multilingual skills. Fluent in Urdu, English, German, Italian, and French, Alishba’s linguistic variety allows her to communicate with a wide spectrum of people, breaking down barriers and fostering cross-cultural understanding. Her proficiency in multiple languages has played a vital role in her international recognition, allowing her to engage with art enthusiasts and patrons from around the world.

Dr. Iffet, Alishba’s mother and a staunch advocate for inclusion, believes that the first 1000 days are crucial for children with special needs. Providing early intervention and a nurturing environment can pave the way for their success and development. Dr Iffet wants to raise awareness of the value of inclusion through Art Cafe and give people with special needs the chance to follow their passions and aspirations.