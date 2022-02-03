Meet Hira Khan: The girl who plays Roomi Raees in ‘Mere Humsafar’

The super talented and bubbly star of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Hira Khan is currently being seen in ‘Mere Humsafar’ as Roomi Raees Ahmed.

The rising talent of the drama industry, Hira, known for her cute looks and spontaneous personality, is currently acing her character of Roomi Raees, younger daughter of Raees Ahmed (Waseem Abbas) and Shahjahan (Saba Hameed), and sister of protagonist Hamza (Farhan Saeed) in ARY Digital’s play ‘Mere Humsafar’.

Being the youngest amongst the lot, the pageant winner has managed to grab eyeballs even while sharing the screen with veterans.

Khan impressed the audience with her captivating performance as naughty Roomi, yet has not failed to move viewers in her weak moment of emotional outburst.

What might come as a surprise to many with her immense amount of talent, is that the 26-year-old, is merely two dramas old. She started her career as a model couple of years ago and soon made her way into acting.

As a model, Hira has worked in several advertisements, and been the face of quite a few brands.

Having a look at the celeb’s official handle with thousands of followers on the photo and video sharing site, the actor has mesmerized the users with her stunning looks from the shoots, and splendid dance moves as well.

Moreover, the celeb is more than just a pretty face, Hira is a graduate of the University of London, as well as a budding entrepreneur, and owns a clothing brand. Khan has also won a beauty pageant at a very young age.

