Meet Sania Munif, the girl who runs a goat farm in Sindh

Running a cattle farm in the countryside may not be your average 19-year-old’s dream, but for Sania Munif, tending to roughly 650 goats on her farm is a labour of love.

Appearing on the ARY News show Bakhabar Sawera, Sania shared how her dream to raise goats came to be a reality thanks to her parents support and how she now manages to run the farm while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree.

“I’ve always been fond of animals. Thanks to my father’s love for animals, there have always been pets like horses, dogs, and snakes in our house… there was a time when we had a lot of pets and we had to move them to another place,” she recalled.

That’s where her journey as a farm girl started – she was doing her O’Levels then. She eventually developed an interest in raising gulabi goats after seeing a YouTuber from Sindh rearing them.

“At first we reared different breeds but then I saw gulabi goats on a YouTuber’s channel, and I got myself two – they’re a more expensive breed,” shared Sania, whose farm is teeming with gulabi goats now.

Sania also opened up why she prefers gulabi goats over other breeds or crossbreeds – they are more playful and more attached to their owners.

How does she manage to sell off her cattle after raising them so lovingly? Sania Munif shared that once the goats are ready to be sold, they have five to six months left at the farm. She also added that the farm rears goats in bulk to be sold and that she has her own five that are not for sale.

“I have about five goats right now that are my own to play with and pet. Two of them are absolutely not up for sale… so those that are my own are kept separate,” shared Sania Munif.

According to Sania Munif, this year her farm has roughly about 650 goats up for sale ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festival.

Watch Sania’s complete interview here: