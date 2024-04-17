Meet Viatina, the world’s most expensive cow

An imposing white cow set a record at auction after it sold for the highest price ever, making it the most expensive cow in the world.

One-third of the ownership of the record-breaking cow, Viatina-19 FIV Mara, was sold at an auction last June for $1.44 million, putting its total value at over $4 million, the Guinness World Records site states.

Recently, it became the most expensive ever sold at auction, fetching an impressive R$21,000,000 (approximately $4.8 million).

“The recognition of our beloved Viatina-19 by the Guinness Book is not only a personal achievement, but an extraordinary milestone in the history of the Nelore breed and genetic improvement as a whole,” breeder Agropecuária Napemo wrote in a Facebook post announcing the cow’s Guinness World Record.

This high price will also ripple across the international cattle market, highlighting the breed’s value and strengthening its reputation worldwide.