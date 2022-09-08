Meeting informed of fresh rain spell in Sindh from Sept 15

KARACHI: Another spell of rain has been predicted in Sindh from September 15, a meeting chaired by Chief Syed Murad Ali Shah informed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CM Shah, while presiding over the session, said that the meeting has been called to hammer out a mechanism of coordination among various departments working for flood relief, related with food, rescue, health and water drainage.

“They have to step up their work to get out of the flood situation,” chief minister said.

The Engineering Corps representative in the briefing said that the rainfall will affect the coastal area, especially naming Badin district.

The official said that the load management has been started at Dadu-Moro bridge to avoid any damage to the connecting bridge.

“The situation will improve from September 10 after passing the flood flow from the river. It will help drainage of the water,” irrigation department told the session.

“Flood Protective Bund was elevated by six feet after 2010 flood,” irrigation official said. “A breach in MNV Drain at Suprio Bund submerged Khairpur Nathan Shah,” official said.

He said flooding water draining out from Qambar, Naseerabad and Warah and now these cities are not under threat.

Hill torrents developed four breaches each at F.P. Bund and Suprio Bund, he said.

“A cut was administered to Manchhar Lake to save Sehwan,” official further said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh in its briefing said that 1.5 million tents and 1.5 mln tarpauline required for flood relief in the province.

Comments